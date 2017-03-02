Oxford Hampton Inn gets another lien

OXFORD — The Hampton Inn on Route 26 has been hit with another lien.

M R Raitto Construction of Naples has placed a mechanic’s lien on Hampton Inn owner GIRI Oxford 1 LLC of Massachusetts and general contractor Calamar Construction of New York in the amount of $62,112 for labor, services and/or materials agreed to in a contract signed on June 9, 2015, which was due before Dec. 21, 2016, according to an affidavit filed at the Oxford Superior Court last week.

The information was filed with the Oxford County Registry of Deeds on Wednesday, Feb. 22. It includes itemized charges including expenses, salaries and materials.

The 93-room, five-floor Hampton Inn at 153 Main St. opened its doors to guests Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, but the long-awaited opening date of the hotel had been pushed back several times since the company broke ground in March 2014.

Completion of the hotel had been beleaguered by liens from contractors but delayed, according to Calamar officials, largely by “deficient work” from a local framer.

In October 2016, Calamar Construction sued Stephen Bourassa, owner of local framing company Alexander Construction in Minot, for nearly $470,000, citing deficient work and failure to complete the scope of work at the hotel.

The complaint filed in Oxford County Superior Court on Oct. 5, 2016, asked for the judgment for breaching the subcontractor’s contract, including not having an adequate workforce, not completing work on time, causing delays to other subcontractors and major deficiencies in its work. Bourassa filed a counter claim.

Alexander Construction was hired by Calamar Construction, which was hired by developer GIRI Oxford I of Massachusetts, to build the hotel on Route 26. Alexander Construction was fired in January 2016.

At least three other liens have been placed on the project by subcontractors throughout the construction process. Most have been resolved, according to Calamar Construction.

