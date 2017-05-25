Oxford Hills Memorial Day parades and events for 2017

OXFORD HILLS — Memorial Day observances will be held throughout the Oxford Hills.

Paris

The annual Memorial Day Service in Paris is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 29, which includes Maine Treasurer Terry Hayes giving the Memorial Day address.

The parade steps off at 10:30 a.m. at the lower parking lot at the Oxford County Courthouse at 26 Western Ave., in Paris, and heads to Moore Park. Leading the parade are Grand Marshals Dominik and Diane Klinger. All veterans are invited to march in the parade.

First Vice Commander of the Foster-Carroll American Legion Post Joseph Woodbury will serve as master of ceremonies and welcome those in attendance. The Rev. Mary Beth Caffey will give the invocation.

The National Anthem will be led by the Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School (OHCHS) band. Woodbury will then lead the Pledge of Allegiance. Gil Turner will read General Logan’s “General Order #11,” and Art Hill will read President Lincoln’s “Gettysburg Address.”

Representatives from Boys State will read “In Flanders Field,” and representatives from Girls State will read America’s Answer to “In Flanders Field.”

Following that is Hayes with the Memorial Day address.

Legion Auxiliary President Carol Gould will present at memorial to all sailors of all wars at the Veterans Monument.

The OHCHS band will play music, including “Taps.”

Caffey will then issue the Benediction.

The parade will then reform, with music, and march back to the American Legion Hall on Church Street for refreshments.

Norway

The Norway American Legion’s annual Memorial Day parade will begin at 9 a.m. Monday, May 29. It will begin in the parking lot behind the Fare Share Market on Main Street.

Ralph and Rose Moulton will serve as the grand marshals of the parade, according to Sharon Hale, past commander of the Norway American Legion.

The parade will stop briefly at Witherell Park for a wreath-laying ceremony, led by Unit 82 Auxiliary Past President Marilyn Jones at the town’s Civil War Memorial.

After the wreath-laying ceremony, the parade will proceed down Main Street to the Veterans Memorial area across the street from the Norway Legion, where Hale said the memorial services will be conducted.

Randy Henley and Arnie Pendexter will serve as the masters of ceremony, while Post 82 Color Guard Sy Parlin will lead the raising of the colors.

The Oxford Hills Middle School band will perform, followed by Post 82 auxiliary President Lillian Herrick performing the Pledge of Allegiance. Don Mayberry, pastor of the First Congregational Church in South Paris, will lead those in attendance in a prayer, and Henley will present a Memorial Day resolution.

Pendexter will read General Logan’s “General Order #11,” and Emily Huff will read President Lincoln’s “Gettysburg Address.”

Anna Huff will read “In Flanders Field.”

The guest speaker for the memorial services is Brad Peck, administrator of the Maine Veterans’ Home in Paris.

Peck’s speech will be followed by a salute, led by the firing squad of Post 82.

“Taps” will be performed by the Oxford Hills Middle School band.

Hale said coffee, punch and doughnuts will be served at the Norway American Legion by the Unit 82 Auxiliary.

Oxford

The Anderson Staples Post 112 will host a Memorial Day service at the post home’s Memorial Park at 169 King St., beginning at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 29.

Post Commander Rick Nugent said State Sen. Jim Hamper, R-Oxford, will be the guest speaker. The Oxford Hills Middle School band will play patriotic selections and the Post Color Guard will post the colors.

Veterans’ Home

Services at the Maine Veterans’ Home at 477 High St. in Paris, will be held on Sunday, May 28 ,at 2:30 pm, at the facility. The Maine Veterans’ Home will host this event with the Western Maine Veterans’ Advisory Committee (WMVAC).

The program will include a welcome address by the facility Administrator Brad Peck. Opening remarks will be given by Dennis Durant, chairman of WMVAC. A flag raising, posting of the colors and tribute to the Gold Star Mothers monument will be part of the program.

The Invocation will be delivered by the Rev. Don Mayberry. Guest speaker of the day will be Maine State Sen. Jim Hamper. A roll call honoring all of the residents of the home who have deceased over the past year will be read.