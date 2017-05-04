Oxford Hills town selectboard candidate roundup for Election 2017

OXFORD HILLS — The local election season is underway.

Contests for boards of selectmen have developed in Paris, Oxford, Harrison and Buckfield.

Election day is scheduled for Tuesday, June 13.

Paris

The polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., June 13, at the Paris Fire Station, 137 Western Ave.

There are two seats up for grabs on the Paris Board of Selectmen, each with a three-year term. Running are incumbents Janet Jamison and Kathy Richardson, along with Economic Development Committee Chairman John Andrews and Economic Development Committee Vice Chairman Gary Vaughn.

Two of the four SAD 17 director positions are up this year, each with a three-year term. Incumbents George “Buddy” Coffren and Henry Raymond are running unopposed.

There are two spots available for the Paris Utility District Board of Directors, each with a three-year term. Incumbents Ray Lussier and Matthew Dieterich are running unopposed.

Harrison

The polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., June 13, at the Harrison Town Office, 20 Front St.

There are two seats available on the Harrison Board of Selectmen and Board of Assessors, each with a three-year term. Incumbent Matthew Frank is running again, along with former Selectman Richard Sykes and Henry Hudson, Charles Parrott and Ray Simoglou. Incumbent Selectman Richard St. John opted not to seek another term.

For the Appeals Board, incumbent Jonathan Whitney is running unopposed for a five-year term.

There are two open seats on the Planning Board – one for three years and the other for two years. No one took out nomination papers for these positions, according to Town Clerk Melissa St. John.

However, outgoing Planning Board member Barbara Varricchio will serve the two-year term if she is written in. And outgoing Selectman St. John will serve for the three-year term on the Planning Board if he is written in.

Buckfield

The polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. June 13 at the Town Office, 34 Turner St.

There is one full-term selectman and assessor seat in Buckfield with two candidates. Del Dunn and Tina Brooks are running for the three-year term, which ends June 30, 2020. Outgoing Selectboard Chairman Warren Wright opted not to run again.

On Tuesday, May 2, Wright and Selectman Maida DeMers-Dobson accepted with regret Selectman Michael Iveson’s resignation, effective Friday, June 30. Selectmen set a special election to coincide with the regular election June 13.

Nomination papers for Iveson’s seat became available Wednesday, May 3 and are due back by Tuesday, May 16. Anyone who can only pick up or return nomination papers Saturday, Sunday and Monday when the Town Office is closed can call Town Manager Cindy Dunn at 207-336-2521 to make special arrangements.

Whoever wins the special election will serve the remainder of Iveson’s term, which is until June 30, 2019.

Running for director on the RSU 10 School Board is incumbent Jerry Wiley for a three-year term.

Oxford

Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the Public Safety Building at 701 Main St. (Route 26).

Three candidates are vying for the selectman’s seat being vacated by veteran outgoing Selectman Roger Jackson.

Dana Dillingham and Mark Blaquiere, both candidates for selectman last year, have again submitted nominations papers to be placed on the June 13 ballot, along with Ed Knightly for the one open seat on the Board of Selectmen.

Incumbent David Dunn is seeking re-election to the SAD 17 Board of Directors.

William Frye Jr. is seeking re-election to the Oxford Water District.

Norway

Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. June 13 at the Norway Fire Station on Danforth Street.

Two candidates are running unopposed for two selectmen seats, each with a three-year term.

Incumbent Warren Sessions Jr. and Mike Twitchell both submitted nomination papers to be placed on the June 13 ballot.

Twitchell served on the Board of Selectmen from 2010 to 2016, but decided not to run for a third term after electing to run against House District 71 Representative Tom Winsor during the 2016 election.

Bill Damon, who has served off and on the Board of Selectmen since 1987, did not take out nomination papers for another three-year term.

Incumbent SAD 17 Director Michael Marshall is running unopposed for another three-year term.

David I. Porter and Thomas C. Webster are both running for two seats on the Norway Memorial Library Board of Trustees.