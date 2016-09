DO YOU KNOW THIS MAN? — On Friday, Sept. 2, at approximately 10:30 p.m. Oxford Police Sgt. Rickie Jack stopped a suspicious vehicle in reference to a traffic complaint on Main Street in Oxford.

The operator told Jack he didn’t have a license. While Jack was speaking with the subject, the subject bolted and ran into the woods. The Oxford Police Department needs your help to identify this subject.

Please contact Lt. Michael J. Ward or Oxford Police at 539-4414.