Oxford Special Town Meeting September 20

OXFORD – Voters will act on amendments to several Ordinances that, if approved, will provide better definition, restrictions and increased penalties for issues ranging from dogs, to cemetery burials, smoking at Pismo Beach and other issues when Special Town Meeting gets underway September 20.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. in the Selectmen’s meeting room at the Town Office.

If approved, the tobacco use ordinance will ban product use and smoking, including electronic smoking devises, from the town’s ballfields and Pismo Beach. Violators will get one verbal warning then be issued a citation to appear in court.

The original dog ordinance, which was enacted in 1970 and amended in 1986 and called for a dog’s owner or family member of the owner to have control and restraint of a dog by leash, cord or chain that was not more than 8 feet long, has been better defined to include clearer definitions and to increase penalty fees.

The changes in the zoning ordinance include recreation vehicle allowances; an addition to the table of land uses including Tiny Homes setbacks and requirements and other housekeeping changes. The medical marijuana ordinance will be separated and put a limit back on the number of permits. The subdivision ordinance will be added to the zoning ordinance

The cemetery ordinance defines what cremation remains must be in a vault, puts the responsibility for opening and closing graves on the site owner, not the town, requires cornerstones on all new lots; restricts pet burials unless it is at the same time and with its owner. No domestic animal, such as dogs are allowed in cemeteries.

The meeting will be held in the selectmen’s meeting room in the Town Office.

ldixon@sunmediagroup.net