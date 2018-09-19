Oxford special town meeting tonight

OXFORD — Voters will act on several Ordinance amendment including the prohibition of smoking at the town beach and limiting the number of medical marijuana permits when special town meeting gets underway tonight, September 20.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. in the selectmen’ds meeting room at the Town Office on Pleasant Street, but Town Clerk Beth Olsen said the Oxford Elementary School cafeteria has been reserved in case of an overflow.

Voters will act on amendment to the tobacco use ordinance which, if approved, will ban product use and smoking, including electronic smoking devises, from the town’s ball fields and Pismo Beach. Violators will get one verbal warning then be issued a citation to appear in court.

The dog ordinance has been better defined to include clearer definitions and to increase penalty fees.

The changes in the zoning ordinance include recreation vehicle allowances; an addition to the table of land uses including Tiny Homes setbacks and requirements and other housekeeping changes.

The medical marijuana ordinance will be separated and put a limit back on the number of permits. The subdivision ordinance will be added to the zoning ordinance

The cemetery ordinance defines what cremation remains must be in a vault, puts the responsibility for opening and closing graves on the site owner, not the town, requires cornerstones on all new lots; restricts pet burials unless it is at the same time and with its owner. No domestic animal, such as dogs are allowed in cemeteries.

Long time Moderator Ron Kugell will serve in that capacity again for the meeting.

