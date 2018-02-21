Oxford’s Laverdiere won’t run again

OXFORD — Oxford Board of Selectmen Chair Peter Laverdiere said its time to step aside from the Board of Selectmen at the end of his term.

“On March 23rd I’ll be 77 and I feel it is time to step aside,” he told the Advertiser Democrat. “At the end of this term it will be five years and eight months. I’ve had a very busy term and a half. I thank the town for allowing me this opportunity to serve.”

Laverdiere, a longtime volunteer in Oxford town government including as a member of the Appeals Board and Budget Committee, made his announcement at the February 15 Board of selectmen’s meeting.

He was first elected to the board in November of 2013 in a three-way race for an open seat on the Board of Selectmen to fill a seat held by Dennis Sanborn, who had passed away the previous May. Sanborn, had been re-elected in 2012, and had two years remaining on his term.

Voters overwhelmingly elected Laverdiere as their new selectman in the three-way race and he was then reelected to the board for a three-year term in 2015 in a three-way race for two seats on the board. Current Selectman Floyd Thayer was also elected to the board that year.

There are two, three-year term seats, available at this year’s annual town election. Incumbent Selectman Scott Hunter has already announced he will seek re-election at the June 12 Annual Town Election.

Nomination papers are available at the town clerk’s office for any open position.

This year in addition to the two, three-year positions available for the Board of Selectmen/Assessor, there is a Water Trustee position for a three-year term and a three-year SAD 17 Board of Director position open .

Penny Lowe is up for Water District Trustee and Gary Smith is up for SAD 17 Director.

Nomination papers need no less than 25 and no more than 100 signatures of Oxford-registered voters.

Papers are due back to the clerk’s office by April 10.

ldixon@sunmediagroup.net