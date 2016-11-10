Paris American Legion invites Gallant as featured speaker for Veterans Day event

PARIS — The Foster-Carroll American Legion Post 72 will host and sponsor a Veterans Day ceremony at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11 at Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School, said Commander Sarah Glynn.

Glynn, a retired United States Navy Commander who has been practicing law since 1999, said that “every few years,” the Norway, Paris and Oxford American Legion posts take over organizing and hosting the Veterans Day ceremony for the Oxford Hills area.

The feature speaker for the upcoming ceremony will be Oxford County Sheriff Wayne Gallant, Glynn said.

“Wayne is a Vietnam veteran, so we’re going to have him up there as our main speaker,” she said, adding that Carla Beaudoin of Bugles Across America will speak about the program later in the morning.

“She presented when we hosted the ceremony four or five years ago,” Glynn explained. “This organization has buglers on call, so there should never be an excuse for a veteran to have a recording of Taps.”

Glynn said that she is “very into music, so when I coordinate (the ceremony), I throw in more music than most people.”

Among the musically inclined performers at the Nov. 11 ceremony are the Norway-Paris chapter of Sweet Adelines International, and the church choir from the First Congregational Church of South Paris.

Glynn said that the string quartet from the Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School were asked to play and may perform.

Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, will also be in attendance, Glynn said.

Throughout the ceremony, Glynn said that a slideshow will be “running continuously with photographs of area veterans from when they were in the service.”

“We have great pictures of Wayne Gallant, (former State Rep.) Tom Winsor, and (Assistant District Attorney) Joe O’Connor,” Glynn said. “It’s pretty cool to see what everyone looked like when they were serving.”

