Paris motel subdivision okayed

PARIS — The owners of a new mobile home subdivision had their plan approved by the Paris Planning Board recently.

Co-owners of the Paris Inn Motel Todd Johnson and Michael Hudson met with the Planning Board on April 24 for approval of their final plan for Paris Park subdivision at 18 Tyler St. The site is behind the inn – which is located at 191 Main St. – where there are three existing mobile homes. The plan is to clear the land, landscape the area, install utilities and put in three to five additional mobile homes as rental properties.

The Planning Board unanimously approved the subdivision plan.

Other parts of the plan include removing a pole from the site, discussing traffic flow with the state Department of Transportation and co-owners for signage, installing non-glare street lights, fencing or landscaping a barrier around the garbage area, installing underground electricity for each lot and building a fence on the north side of the subdivision for privacy.

Johnson previously said the business partners plan to break ground as soon as they got approval from the town and Mother Nature would cooperate.

eplace@sunmediagroup.net