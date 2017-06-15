Paris municipal budget up 0.9 percent

PARIS — When residents head to annual town meeting on Saturday, June 17, they will weigh in on a $7.3 million total budget.

Action gets underway at 10 a.m. at the Paris Fire Station, 137 Western Ave., where voters will act on a 29-article warrant.

The fiscal 2018 budget totals $7,373,372. The municipal operations budget is $3,941,922, which is up $35,049 or 0.9 percent.

The town’s contribution to SAD 17 is projected at $3,146,934, which is an increase of $194,519.

Paris will pay Oxford County $284,516, which is an increase of $6,991.

The projected mil rate is expected to increase by 90 cents to $17.70 per $1,000 of assessed value. The current mil rate is $16.80.

“This municipal budget represents a net increase of less than 1 percent. Positives to the budget include a reduction of over $123,000 to debt service, tighter line by line budgeting, and better pricing for fuels, electricity, and phones,” Town Manager Vic Hodgkins said in an email.

“Challenges to the budget include a budgeted 15 percent increase to health insurance, a substantial increase to worker’s comp insurance, and a much deserved 2 percent pay raise for staff,” he continued. “I am proud of our department heads, Budget Committee, and selectboard for the creation of this very responsible budget.”

The Board of Selectmen and Budget Committee agree on the appropriations for each department. They are:

Administration $450,679, down $7,683

Debt Service $134,332, down $123,483

Police Department $636,735, up $76,404

Highway Department $715,509, up $5,865

Boards/Committees $6,690, down $930

Parks and Recreation $45,034, up $7,054

Social Services $174,500, up $7,950

General Assistance $19,945, down $688

Recycling $250,000, down $25,886

Unclassified $520,608, up $57,713

Fire Department $384,640, down $8,561

Capital $603,250, up $47,294

For capital expenditures, there are 13 areas the $600,000-plus would be spent on. They include:

Parks & Recreation $1,000

Police Station improvements $2,000

Fire Station improvements $3,000

Highway Garage improvements $3,000

Town Office improvements $12,750

Roads $480,000

Computer equipment $500

Computer software $500

Police cruiser $35,000

Plow truck $40,000

Highway equipment $10,000

Fire vehicle improvements $5,000

Fire equipment $10,500

Voters will also be asked to use $1,602,194 in revenue, along with $55,000 the town received from the Maine Public Employee Retirement System to offset the tax rate.

As for the widely debated $217,000 in surplus, voters will choose to use it towards fixing Mount Mica Road or to offset the tax rate. If voters approve the road project, the entirety of Mount Mica will be fixed in two years instead of three and could potentially save the town roughly $100,000 on the project.

