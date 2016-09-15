The Advertiser Democrat

PARIS — In November, voters can weigh in on the possibility of a different form of annual town meeting and whether they’d support a fireworks ordinance to limit use of explosives in Paris.

At the Monday, Sept. 12 selectmen’s meeting, the board discussed these issues before voting to place them on the Nov. 8 general election ballot. Selectman Scott Buffington brought up the town meeting format after receiving several complaints from residents that they could not attend annual town meeting, which is traditionally held the third Saturday morning of June.

He suggested holding a secret ballot for town meeting, where voters would head to the polls the second Tuesday in June in attempt to get more voters there.

Instead of having town meeting on a Saturday, voters could weigh in on the budget on the regular June election day when they vote on candidates and other issues.



Town Clerk Liz Knox said she has never heard that format for a town manager form of government but it is how charter towns, including Rumford, run their town meetings.

“My motivation to this and I think what’s more important [is] we take that special interest out of the town – we get a truer voice, a truer sampling of residents in town,” Buffington said. “If we can get 10 percent of our registered voters to come out to vote that would be fantastic.”

Selectmen voted unanimously to place the question on the November ballot.

Selectmen Chairman Mike Risica brought in a draft ordinance modeled after Lisbon’s for fireworks after a large Fourth of July fireworks display on Oxford Street caused concern and joy among residents. Risica included possible end times 9 and 10 p.m. – which Buffington thought were too early – and 100 feet distance requirement from other houses, which Buffington agreed with.

“I am not trying to put anyone out of business,” Risica said, referring to Havoc Fireworks in town, noting he supports consumer fireworks. “I am trying to put sanity in business.”

Selectman Chris Summers said he wanted to review the ordinance and Buffington suggested asking residents in November if they would support an ordinance that would restrict fireworks in Paris. The board voted 3-1 for placing it on the ballot. Voting for were Risica, Buffington and Vice Chair Janet Jamison. Voting against was Summers.

In other news, selectmen:

learned longtime Highway Department employee Roger Fogg submitted his retirement effective Friday, Sept. 30, after 23 years of service. He received a round of applause from town officials and audience members. Selectmen authorized Town Manager Vic Hodgkins to advertise for Fogg’s position.

authorized Hodgkins to offer the same salary for former Code Enforcement Office Fred Collins at $40,000, not including benefits, for the only code enforcement officer candidate Hodgkins will interview on Friday, Sept. 16.

discussed their goals for the upcoming year, including forming an Economic Development Committee and guidelines for decorating and using Moore Park.

held a General Assistance hearing and approved the state-recommended amendments to the ordinance.

will see a presentation on TIFs from Glen Holmes of Community Concepts Finance Corp. at their next meeting scheduled for Monday, Sept. 26.

