PARIS – The Paris Police Department are asking for help locating a South Paris man who has been missing since the night of May 14.

Det. Sgt. Michael Dailey said that Jason Hodgdon was last seen on High Street in Paris wearing blue jeans, a dark t-shirt, and a black hoodie.

According to social media, Hodgdon is a veteran.

Dailey said that anybody who has information on Hodgdon’s whereabouts can call the Paris Police Department at 743-7448.