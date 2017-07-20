Proposed Speedway restaurant to get site walk next week in Oxford

OXFORD — The Planning Board will conduct a site walk on Thursday, July 27, at 5 p.m. after members expressed concern about ensuring restaurant parking spaces are designated for patrons only at the proposed Honey Badger Bar and Grill at the Oxford Plains Speedway.

Oxford Plains Speedway owner Tom Mayberry is developing a 63-seat restaurant in the former Speedway office at 877 Main St. on Route 26, just north of the speedway.

His son, Mike Mayberry, appeared before the Planning Board at its Thursday, July 13 meeting seeking approval for the restaurant, which will be open for lunch and possibly dinner. The Mayberrys hope to open the restaurant by mid-August.

Details of the plan are still being worked out, he said.

Reconstruction of the 30-by-70-foot building will include a new pitched roof, siding on the outside and a complete gutting of the interior. The building will be hooked into the town’s new wastewater treatment plant.

Town ordinances require that a parking space is designated for every three restaurant seats. Mayberry said the restaurant will use a designated area of the Oxford Plains Speedway parking lot, with an entrance on the right of way that now exists to four residences behind the Speedway.

“You have to keep the parking separate from the Speedway,” said Planning Board member Stuart Davis.

Mike Mayberry told the Advertiser Democrat the restaurant name just came to them as something “different.”

“We thought it would be a cool name,” he said.

The honey badger is native to Africa, Southwest Asia and the Indian subcontinent and although classified as a badger, it more resembles a weasel.

