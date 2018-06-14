Recount confirms winners of Oxford selectmen seats

OXFORD — Incumbent Scott Hunter will remain on the Board of Selectmen, according to a ballot recount Wednesday.

The recount, which took place at the Town Office, was requested by Dana Dillingham after Tuesday’s election showed he, Hunter and James Bowden polled within six votes of each other for one of the two available seats.

The recount confirmed Dillingham’s original tally of 298. James Bowden’s tallly remained at 294, and Hunter picked up one vote to reach 301.

Shawn Morse lost one vote for a total of 87 .

Samantha Hewey received the most votes with 367.

After the 90-minute tally, Dillingham congratulated Hunter and Hewey.

“I will continue to serve the community on the Planning Board and Budget Committee,” he said.

This was Dillingham’s third try for the board and second time a recount was necessary to confirm the close voting results. In June 2016, Dillingham was one of five candidates for two seats on the Board of Selectmen.

In June 2017, he was one of three candidates for one seat on the Board of Selectmen.

Asked if he will run again, he said, “Never say never.”

