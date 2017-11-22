Run for cancer hope in Norway

By
admin
-
0
413
SHOWNG SUPPORT — From left, Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine board members Barb Deschenes and Sue Craib accept a Turkey Trot sponsor check from Janet Fournier and Michael Newsom of WJ Wheeler Insurance. The Turkey Trot 4 Hope will be held on Thanksgiving Day starting at 9 a.m. and kicks off from the parking lot of the Guy E. Rowe Elementary School. All are welcome to sign up for the 4-mile or 1-mile Gobble Wobble Walk/Run. For more information, call 739-9612 or go to www.runsignup.com/TurkeyTrot4Hope.

NORWAY — The inaugural Turkey Trot 4 Hope in support of the Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine will be held on Thanksgiving Day in downtown Norway. Join us and start your day with family and friends for some fitness and fun. Start time is 9 a.m. and the event kicks off from the parking lot at the Guy E. Rowe Elementary School. To register, go to www.runsignup.com/TurkeyTrot4Hope.

The Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine was established in 2015 to provide supportive services for individuals and their loved ones facing the challenges of cancer. With more than 200 participants expected to run, jog or walk through the streets of Norway and by picturesque Norway Lake, the 2017 event is the beginning of an annual event.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR