Run for cancer hope in Norway

NORWAY — The inaugural Turkey Trot 4 Hope in support of the Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine will be held on Thanksgiving Day in downtown Norway. Join us and start your day with family and friends for some fitness and fun. Start time is 9 a.m. and the event kicks off from the parking lot at the Guy E. Rowe Elementary School. To register, go to www.runsignup.com/TurkeyTrot4Hope.

The Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine was established in 2015 to provide supportive services for individuals and their loved ones facing the challenges of cancer. With more than 200 participants expected to run, jog or walk through the streets of Norway and by picturesque Norway Lake, the 2017 event is the beginning of an annual event.