SAD 17 future to be discussed

PARIS — School officials are inviting parents and others to a “Community Conversation” about the future of the Oxford Hills School District.

The event will take place Monday, March 27 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Oxford Hills Middle School library (north campus).

District Curriculum Director Heather Manchester said the event is an attempt to draw the community at large into the conversation of what success and learning will look like as the district goes forward and what the district and families can do to support students.

Refreshments will be served and child care is available. Please respond by calling 207-743-5946.