Schools SAD 17 visits China By A.M. Sheehan - April 20, 2018 0 386 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter SISTER SCHOOL -- A delegation of SAD 17 administrators and students arrived in Jinhua, China last week to visit the district's sister school, Zhejiang Normal University Middle School. Negotiations for what was believed to be the state's first Chinese-Maine teacher exchange program were concluded in April 2007 under former Superintendent Mark Eastman. The agreement created a sister school and provided for a Chinese language teacher to come to Maine for a year or two to teach Mandarin and for SAD 17 students to go to China, in part, to stay with host families from the school. As part of that agreement, the current superintendent travels to China every five years to reaffirm the agreement. Pictured in this group shot of Chinese and Maine officials and students taken at Zhejiang Normal University Middle School are, kneeling, from left, Deng Lifang, Xu Yaohua, Raven White-Rainey, Sydney Lisowski, Alex Lambert, Kayla Currier, Jasmine Stansel, Ton Xiaoyin. Standing, from left are: He Tonghai, John Springer, Jodie Sheets, Rick Colpitts, Sasha Pollard, Jazlynn Newcomb, Craig Blanchard, Maighread Laliberte, Tara Pelletier, Dennis Bowden III, Emily Foss, Shawn Lambert, Xie Xiandan, Chen Xiaoyan, Wu Hongtao.