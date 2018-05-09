Spring Fling is tomorrow!

NORWAY — Norway Downtown’s 1st Annual Spring Fling will be Friday May 11, from 2 to 5 p.m. on Main Street. This is an activity based event with many things to do inside and outside from Advertiser Square to the Library.

A few of the many things your family can do at this event is a scavenger hunt, visit the fire department who will be busy making popcorn, Sparky will greet you and there will be a truck on hand to explore and the police department will have an officer with a cruiser to look at.

Cool Treats For Charity will be there as well as New Balance with Newbie and raffles, Hula Hoop with Neveah and Pleasant Hill Property Services, with sponsorship from Skillins Greenhouse, Estabrook’s, Broadway Gardens and Coast of Maine Organic Products, Inc, will bring Plant Something Maine to Main Street again.

Maps can be picked up at the Library and are also located on www.norwaydowntown.org.Â

The Norway Downtown Spring Fling is a collaborative effort of the Norway Downtown Promotions Committee, Norway Parks & Recreation Department, Norway Memorial Library and Main Street businesses.

For more information go to www.downtown.org or contact Katie Letourneau at Norway Savings Bank 393-3610.