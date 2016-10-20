Student organizes Dryland 5K to benefit Oxford Hills ski team

NORWAY — Morgen Ray hopes that people will join him in pounding the dirt trails during the Dryland 5K he organized at Roberts Farm Preserve – the same place he practices skiing during the winter.

The race is scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the preserve, at 64 Roberts Road in Norway. Registration starts at 7:30 a.m.

“If you don’t register ahead of time you will have plenty of time to get all signed up for everything,” said Ray, who is an Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School senior and put together the event for his senior project.

The race will follow the Stephens Trail, which Ray said is a 5K course.

“It will be a pretty easy course for people to race even if they haven’t been there,” he said. “[It] goes by the outlook. … A lot of it is through the woods.”

He is referring to the outlook that gives a grand view of Lake Pennesseewassee and the surrounding foothills.

The funds raised from the race will be used to pay for the OHCHS Nordic Ski Team’s advanced training trip to Fort Kent during winter break. This is Ray’s third year on the ski team and said the training is invaluable for students.

“It was a lot of fun and it really helps with the team really getting … a handle on technique, along with bonding,” he said. “It definitely made it better for us for the season.”

Normally, the team practices at Roberts Farm Preserve in Norway and by the time everyone gets there and gears up, there is only an hour and 45 minutes to hit the trails.

“Because it’s Roberts … there’s not a lot of opportunity for the coaches to work one-on-one with us,” Ray said. “Fort Kent [has] a lot of trail. We can work on technique, get that done, go practice it. Being there eight hours a day … it is very helpful.”

The five days of training at Fort Kent equates to 26 after-school practices, he added.

In addition to his coach, Ray has enlisted the help of a couple of downtown Norway businesses. Cafe Nomad, Happi Chicks Bakery, Agren Appliance and Ari’s Pizza and Subs have donated items to help out with the race.

For more information, email Ray at morgen@themorgengroup.com.

eplace@sunmediagroup.net