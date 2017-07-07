Summer meals for kids in Norway!

NORWAY — The United Way of Oxford County is offering free summer lunch for kids up to the age of 18 Monday through Friday at Longley Square on Main Street in Norway from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

In addition to the Norway site, meals are also being offered in Oxford at Oxford Regency Mobile Home Park on Carol Road and in Paris at Moore Park on High Street. Times are the same.

The meals are healthy and made fresh each morning.

Volunteers

Volunteers are needed for meal preparation at the Oxford Advent Christian Church, 1130 Main S.t, Oxford. Prep times are 10 to 11 a.m. except for Wednesdays, when it is from 9 to 10 a.m.

Site volunteers to hand out lunches are needed at Longley Square in Norway and Moore Park in Paris. Times are 11:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Contact Brianna Abbott at babbott@uwoxfordcounty.org or call 743-5833.

Better your community and gain experience by volunteering this summer!