Sumner Town Office closed next week

SUMNER —Town Clerk Susan Runes announced the Sumner Town Office will be closed all next week.

The dates the office will remain closed are Monday, June 5, through Saturday, June 10. Runes will be at a week-long training.

With the resignation of former Deputy Clerk Michelle Boucher, the town does not have anyone trained or certified to run the Town Office in Runes’ absence. Selectmen hired a replacement, Mio Knowles, a Sumner resident, who is in the process of getting trained.

Those wishing to re-register vehicles can do so online at www.maine.gov. Those with a new registration can bring it to the Hartford Town Office at 1196 Main St.

The Sumner Town Office will reopen for business on Tuesday, June 13, at 8 a.m. when the polls open.