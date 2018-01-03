Three new native trees discovered in county

OXFORD — The Hawthorn with its fierce thorns and brilliant fall color has been discovered bordering a pasture at the Hooker Farm in Oxford.

It is one of three new species the town was able to claim as its own during this year’s Oxford County Soil and Water Conservation District “Big Tree” Contest.

A Green Ash and a Trembling Aspen tree were also discovered on town property, helping to bring the total number of identified native trees in Oxford County to a total of 41 of the known 66 varities native to the area. That is an increase of seven identified since last year’s contest.

The contest asks residents to search out specific native trees in Oxford County. The largeness of the tree is determined by a formula where the total points are reached by adding the tree circumference (in inches) plus the height (in feet) plus one-fourth of the crown spread (in feet.)

“We had a very good year this year,” said Jean Federico of the Oxford County Soil and Water Conservation District which has sponsored the annual contest from its Paris headquarters with the support of Consulting Forester Merle Ring since 2012.

The county program mirrors the state’s Big Tree Register program.

The discovery of the two on a site behind the Oxford Town Office and near the end of the road next to Pismoe Beach were announced recently in a letter from the District to the town read by Town Manager Butch Asselin in his report to the Board of Selectmen at a December meeting.

Federico, whose two granddaughters also found two of the champion new trees in other areas of Oxford County, said the Green Ash tree was found by Ring when he went to the Oxford Elementary School and Town Office area to measure a Sumac bush. “He was looking around and found the Ash,” she said.

The Trembling Aspen was found by Howie Munday near the end of the road by Pismoe Beach, she said.

A Scarlet Oak was found on SAD 17 property by Michele Windsor.

“We have now found 41 of the 66 native trees in Oxford County but there are lots more out there that might beat these champs. Nine have made it into the Maine Register of Big Trees and eight are nominees for the Maine Register of Big Trees,” Federico said.

In 2012, searchers in the Oxford County Big Tree contest discovered in Hebron the tallest American Chestnut Tree east of the Mississippi River. That find prompted the American Chestnut Foundation to request that the Oxford County Soil & Water Conservation Distric find out if more of these rare trees are in the area.

Federico urges people to participate in the contest as a summer project or a family project or a competition between friends. Owners of champion trees receive a certificate and nominators of winning trees receive T-shirts and copies of “Forest Trees of Maine, Centennial Edition 1908-2008.”

