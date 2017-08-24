Two Oxford Hills residents awarded Boston Post Cane as oldest residents

By Leslie H. Dixon and Erin Place

Like it or not, Bee is Oxford’s elder

OXFORD — Bee Merrill didn’t aspire to be the recipient of the Boston Post Cane award.

It just happened.

“I didn’t want to be the oldest person in Oxford, but it seems that I am,” the 94-year-old told the overflow crowd of family and friends present at the award ceremony during the Board of Selectmen’s Thursday, Aug. 17 meeting.

Bee was awarded the town’s original 1909, 14-carat gold-tipped cane as the oldest resident of the town. It was an honor her mother, Eva Cooper Paine, who passed away at 101, also attained.

At 94, Bee has a large contingent of family, including some of her 30 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, and friends with her at the ceremony. The crowd was so large that chairs were set up in the lobby and the celebratory cake and party had to be moved outside to the front of the Town Office so selectmen could eventually continue with their regularly scheduled meeting.

Interim Town Manager Becky Lippincott presented the original cane, temporarily, to Bee, but the town also gave her a plaque, which she can keep.

Like many other towns, Oxford eventually decided to keep the cane safely under lock and key rather than let the recipient keep it until his or her death. They are now rare.

Four-mile walk

During the presentation, Lipincott talked about Bee’s life.

According to information provided by Lippincott at the award ceremony, Bee was born in 1923, the year Warren Harding, the 29th president of the United States died in office, and when Hank Williams, Henry Kissinger and Rocky Marciano were born.

The daughter of Frank and Eva Cooper, and sister of Leona, Erland, Frank, June and Donald, who all predeceased her, she attended the one-room Pratt School in East Oxford and graduated from Oxford High School in 1941.

She really did walk four miles to school each day, said Lippincott.

Bee married her high school sweetheart, James F. Kane, in 1942 and had five children, Donna, Jim, Kristen, Mary Ellen and Karol. After Jim died in 1971 at the age of 49, Bee met and married Clarence (Sonny) Merrill, in the late 1970s. They spent 37 happy years together before he passed away at age 89.

Bee’s hobbies in the past have included rug braiding. Now she makes greeting cards and scrapbooks. She has loaned more than 80 scrapbooks to the Oxford Historical Society.

