Vigil for domestic violence Monday, Oct. 2 in Oxford Hill and beyond

OXFORD HILLS — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Safe Voices will host its annual memorial vigil Monday, Oct. 2, at 6 p.m. at the Norway Town Office and will include a short candlelit procession to the Advertiser Democrat office.

Safe Voices will hold vigils throughout Androscoggin, Franklin and Oxford counties. The goal of these vigils is to honor those who have lost their lives to domestic violence, offer hope to those still facing abuse, and support those who have survived domestic violence.

The vigils will all be happening Oct. 2, beginning at 6 p.m., rain or shine.

The Androscoggin County vigil will begin at Festival Plaza in Auburn and will include a short candlelit procession across the bridge to Veterans Park in Lewiston. Vigils will be held at the same time at Veteran’s Memorial Park in Rumford, and French Falls Recreation Area in Jay. Guest speakers from the community will share their thoughts on the issue of domestic violence in society.

The vigils are open to the public, and community members are encouraged to attend and show support. This year Safe Voices is taking part in the statewide Domestic Violence Awareness Month theme #TakeActionMaine, with a focus on the ways in which people can move beyond awareness of abuse, and take action to end it.

Employers, educators, healthcare providers, family and friends all have opportunities to take action in support of survivors. The vigils are an occasion for the community to come together to show that domestic violence impacts everyone and everyone can play a role in creating a safer, violence-free environment.

In addition to the vigils, Safe Voices will conduct other awareness events throughout the month of October. Information about these events can be found at safevoices.org, or contact Kelley Glidden at kglidden@safevoices.org or 795-6744 for more information.

If you or someone you know would like to speak to an advocate regarding domestic violence, please call Safe Voices’ 24-hour helpline at 800-559-2927.