Voters to approve three amendments, OK new ordinance Tuesday

HARRISON — Voters will be asked to approve amendments to three town ordinances and OK a new ordinance to create a Interlocal Agreement that will allow a shared animal control officer with Bridgton.

Voters will act on the local referendums at the November 6 General and Referendum Election on a separate municipal ballot. Voting will take place in the Town Office meeting room from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The last day to get an absentee ballot is Thursday, November 1 by 5 p.m. Ballots may be ordered electronically.

The votes will be binding, said Town Clerk Melissa St. John.

The first referendum question will ask that amendments to the Street Name and Numbering Ordinance be enacted. The amendment keeps the town in compliance with State Statutes regarding the E911 system and provides enforcement penalty for non-compliance.

Local officials say the goal is to educate residents about the importance of numbering their houses and changing the numbers if required. Officials remind residents that the E911 system is in place to provide location information for police, fire and rescue personnel to provide fast and efficient emergency services to them and their property.

The second referendum question asks voters to approve an amendment to the Fireworks Ordinance that provides clear guidelines for enforcement of the ordinance. Currently there are no fireworks allowed in Harrison, but there is also no enforcement or penalty provisions included. The amendment will provide both for the deputy sheriff to use.

Question 3 will ask for approval of an amendment to the Dog Ordinance to keep the town in compliance with state statutes and to provide guidelines for remediation “for problem, nuisance and dangerous dogs for the safety and general welfare of its residents.”

Officials say the amendment also changes the local definition of a nuisance dog to a problem dog to avoid conflict with the state’s definition.

The last local question will, if approved, authorize the Board of Selectmen, on behalf of the Town of Harrison, to enter into an Interlocal Agreement for a renewable, three-year term providing for the joint funding of the salary, benefits, and expenses of an animal control officer serving both towns.

Town officials say it is challenging to find someone with a flexible schedule and willing to be on call around the clock so by combining the job with another community, they hope to offer a consistent weekly salary for a certain amount of hours and attract someone willing to do the job and provide what is required by the State for animal control.

Voters will also be acting on the General and Referendum Election ballots.

