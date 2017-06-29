Waldo will be in Norway Saturday!

NORWAY — Where’s Waldo? In Norway, of course!

The iconic children’s book character in the striped shirt and black-rimmed specs is visiting local businesses throughout downtown Norway this July.

“Find Waldo Local” is a great summer vacation activity and a wonderful way to support local businesses and the Shop Local movement in the community on Main Street.

Anyone who wishes to participate can pick up a “Find Waldo Local in Norway!” passport, which contains the names of all the participating sites, at Books N Things on Main Street and get their passport stamped or signed for each Waldo they spot.

Collecting store stamps or signatures at local businesses will entitle diligent seekers entry into a grand-prize drawing on Saturday, July 29, with the top prize being a six-volume deluxe set of Waldo books.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the “Where’s Waldo?” books. Martin Handford’s collections of crowd scenes swept the world in the late ’80s, and since then have held a cherished spot on bookstore shelves the world over.

There are now more than 67 million Waldo books in print worldwide, and they’ve been translated into more than 30 languages. An entire generation has grown up searching for Waldo and his cast of wandering companions.

To celebrate such a special milestone, Waldo’s friend Wenda will also be hiding at Books N Things in Norway. Participants of “Find Waldo Local” will have double the fun searching for both Waldo and Wenda all month long.

Once again, in celebration of Waldo’s longevity and popularity, his American publisher, Candlewick Press, is teaming up with the American Booksellers Association and 250 independent bookstores across the country for some hide-and-seek fun to encourage communities to patronize their local businesses.

There is no charge to participate, and the hunt lasts for the entire month of July. For more information about hunting for Waldo in Norway, call Books N Things at 739-6200.