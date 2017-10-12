Waterford Fall Foliage 5K success

WATERFORD — The rain came, but mostly fell on the volunteers who came early to help set up. By the time the Fun Run started, the rain stopped and eventually there was some sun. Even with all the weather, the race went well, and enough braved the weather to make it successful.

There was lots of chili for the cook off, with Jamie Toohey taking first place. Thanks to the Waterford Harrison PTO for all their hard work on this. Thanks Kevin Toohey for all your help.

Race director, Martha Eaton, sent off 16 kids for the 1 mile fun run, and 126 racers for the 5K.

For the Fun Run, the female overall results were: Eva Brannan, 10, Lunenburg, Mass., at 7:30; Ella Brannan, 9, Lunenburg, Mass., at 8:09 and Finley Heath, 7, Goffstown, N.H., at 8:18.

Overall Fun Run male results were Connor Deignan, 12, Arlington, Mass., at 6:52; Ethan Stockwell, 10, Scarborough, at 7:07 and Andrew Page, 6, Bowdoin at 8:50.

The first Waterford fun run winner was Tyce Sawyer, 8, at 9:08.

For the 5K, female overall results are Joanie Albers, 37, of South Hamilton, Mass., at 21:37; Elizabeth Stockwell, 41, Scarborough, at 22:57 and Jamie Toohey, 40, Waterford, at 23:54.

The male overall 5K results are Andrew Chingos, 15, Brunswick, at 18:33; Dave Sheldrick, 42, Sebago, at 19:31 and Gardner Waldeier, 35, Waterford at 20:10.

Thank you to all our sponsors, and all the people that came out in iffy weather to run and support the race. $1,000 scholarships are given to every Waterford graduating senior who is furthering their education. Thanks to the race committee, who work very hard to put this race together every year, and the volunteers who help on race day.

For a complete list of race results, visit www.coolrunnings.com.