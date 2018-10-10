Waterford man still missing

WATERFORD — Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a man from Waterford who has not been seen since Friday, Oct. 5.

Cpl. John MacDonald, spokesman for the Maine Warden Service, said in a statement on the evening of Oct. 7 that Ricky Howard, 49, was last seen at his Waterford home, 440 Norway Road, on Friday morning.

On Tuesday, Oct. 9, Deputy Zane Loper with the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office said that Howard was still missing and that there was nothing new to report.

Howard is 6 feet tall, weighs 158 pounds, and has blue eyes and brownish-gray hair. He is believed to have been wearing a black sweatshirt and black sweatpants with work boots. He may have been driving his black 2008 Toyota RAV4 with Maine license plate number 5422 WQ.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen Howard in the Harrison or Waterford area to contact the Oxford County Sheriff’s Department at 743-9554.