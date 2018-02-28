Waterford residents to vote on $1.85 million budget

WATERFORD — Residents will vote on a $1.85 million budget at their annual Town Meeting on Saturday, March 3.

The Town Meeting will begin at 9 a.m. at the Waterford Municipal Building.

The budget represents an increase of 8.1 percent, or $344,964, over the previous year.

According to the 2017 town report, most of the increase comes from “a significant increase in the paving budget.”

The town’s 2018 request for the paving budget is $616,778, an increase of $316,778 from the previous year.

However, the town report states that $196,778 of the increase is money that was raised at the 2017 annual town meeting for improvements to Mill Hill Road that went unspent “after a significant rain storm washed away portions of the Blackguard Road.”

The $196,778 was rolled over to the upcoming budget, according to the town report.

The Town Meeting Warrant explains that in addition to the original Mill Hill Road improvements, $290,000 of the paving budget will go towards an additional 7,300-foot section of Mill Hill Road.

The budget also saw a $21,604 increase in the Transfer Station line item due to an increase in the number of trips residents made to the station.

The final article on the Town Meeting Warrant asks residents if they wish to approve an ordinance that governs the use of consumer fireworks in town.

According to the ordinance, its purpose is to “reduce fire danger, limit detrimental effects of firework noise that can cause harm to humans and animals and mitigate adverse environmental impacts.”

The ordinance would allow the use of fireworks in Waterford on July 4th, the Saturday prior to July 4th, and the Saturday after July 4th until 10 p.m.

All other days would require residents to obtain a permit to use fireworks.

The ordinance would also prohibit fireworks in Waterford when the fire danger is level 3 or higher.

mdaigle@sunmediagroup.net