Where’s Waldo? He’s hiding in Norway! (and in this paper)

NORWAY — Where’s Waldo? In Norway, of course! And he’s in this paper!

The iconic children’s book character in the striped shirt and black-rimmed specs is visiting local businesses throughout downtown Norway this July.

Anyone who wishes to participate can pick up a “Find Waldo Local in Norway!” passport, which contains the names of all the participating sites, at Books N Things on Main Street and get their passport stamped or signed for each Waldo they spot.

Collecting store stamps or signatures at local businesses will entitle diligent seekers entry into a grand-prize drawing on Saturday, July 29, with the top prize being a six-volume deluxe set of Waldo books.

To celebrate such a special milestone, Waldo’s friend Wenda will also be hiding at Books N Things in Norway. Participants of “Find Waldo Local” will have double the fun searching for both Waldo and Wenda all month long.

There is no charge to participate, and the hunt lasts for the entire month of July. For more information about hunting for Waldo in Norway, call Books N Things at 739-6200.

There’s more …

The Advertiser Democrat is joining in the Waldo fun. Waldo will be hiding in this newspaper each week in July starting with this one.

If you find him, carefully tear out the newspaper page he is hiding on and bring it into the Advertiser Democrat office at 1 Pikes Hill (the corner of Main Street and Pikes Hill) and you will be entered into our weekly drawing. You must have the original page, no copies accepted.

You have a chance to win a prize from either Flagship Cinema, Ricky Dee’s Ice Cream or Norway Soft Serve, so start searching.