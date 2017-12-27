Woman gets two years for OUI death

PARIS — A South Paris woman was sentenced to two years in prison for operating under the influence of alcohol and causing the death of another person after crashing her vehicle.

Asha Doiron, 34, was charged in Feb. 2016 with manslaughter, OUI, driving to endanger and violating conditions of release after the vehicle she was driving on Jan. 31 went out of control while she was negotiating a curve on Paris Hill Road.

The state dropped all but the OUI resulting in a death charge.

Doiron’s license was suspended for 10 years. She was also given three years of probation and fined $2,100.

According to the affidavit of then-Paris Police Detective Richard Belanger, around 3 a.m. Jan 31, Doiron was driving her 2003 Saturn SUV south on Paris Hill Road at a high rate of speed when “she failed to negotiate the left turn to continue south.”

Her vehicle crossed the centerline and rolled onto its roof.

Kevin Wassell, 41, of Buckfield was killed in the crash, while Doiron and back-seat passenger Chad Verrill were both injured.

Nobody was wearing a seatbelt, according to the affidavit.

