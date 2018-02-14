Wrestling team takes first, gets police escort

PARIS — After winning the Class A crown at the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference on Feb. 3 at Cony High School in Augusta, Principal Ted Moccia decided to give the Oxford Hills Vikings’ wrestling team the champion treatment.

Moccia said that after he heard that the Oxford Hills wrestling team had won in Augusta, he called the Paris Police Department and asked them to serve as an escort back to the Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School.

“The students were all excited about winning, so I thought it’d be nice for them to have a police escort,” he said.

Following the KVAC, Dawson Stevens, a senior at Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School, was named most outstanding Class A wrestler, while coach Tony Stevens was named KVAC Class A coach of the year.

mdaigle@summediagroup.net